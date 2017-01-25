https://nested.com/index/2017/global?currency=usd
tofino news
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Tofinonews Sewer Story From 2009
Friday Dec.11,2009
A group of concerned citizens met with Dale Wall, Deputy Minister for Community Services (formerly Municipal Affairs ) to see if something could be done to avert the approaching sewer crisis. It was a very positive meeting and it is hoped that Council and staff will work with constituents in a co-operative manner to get some acceptable grant applications in......Please lobby your council to make this a priority.....
Posted by Ralph Tieleman at 4:23 AM 14 comments:
Monday, January 16, 2017
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Monday, December 26, 2016
Whistler Housing Story
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/shivering-van-dwellers-a-sign-of-whistler-s-housing-crunch-1.3911296
Whistler is often praised for its approach to housing but it sounds pretty similar to Tofino.
Whistler is often praised for its approach to housing but it sounds pretty similar to Tofino.
Posted by Ralph Tieleman at 3:16 AM 1 comment:
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)