8.1
Zoning Amendment Application - The Shore - 368 Main Street (Report from Community Sustainability)
Recommendation: THAT the application to rezone “The Shore”, located at 368 Main Street, to allow Temporary Accommodation use be denied.
8.2
Zoning Amendment Application – South Chesterman Beach Homes– 1383 Thornberg Crescent (Report from Community Sustainability)
Recommendation: THAT
the application to rezone "South Chesterman Beach Homes", located at
1383 Thornberg Crescent, to allow Temporary Accommodation use be denied.
8.3
Special Event Permit Application, Surfrider Pacific Rim Beach Cleanups (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
THAT
a Special Event Permit be issued for the use of beaches at Cox Bay,
Chesterman Beach, Mackenzie Beach and Tonquin Park including public
parking lots and access paths to organizers of the Surfrider Pacific Rim Beach Cleanups scheduled to be held monthly in 2017, including the following conditions:
• Proof of permission from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to use the foreshore.
• Provision of a certificate of insurance naming the District of Tofino as additional insured.
AND THAT the District support Surfrider Pacific Rim through the removal and disposal of collected material.
8.4
Special Event Permit Application, West Coast Weird Off (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
Recommendation: THAT
a special event permit be issued for the use of the beaches at
Chesterman Beach and Cox Bay as well as associated public parking lots
and access paths to organizers of theWest Coast Weird Off event scheduled to be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 including the following conditions:
• Proof of permission from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to use the foreshore.
• Provision of a $500 refundable damage deposit.
• Provision of a certificate of insurance naming the District of Tofino as additional insured.
• Provision of an event safety and traffic management plan 14 days before the event.
8.5
Special Event Permit Application, Davidson Wedding (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
Recommendation: THAT
the report titled “Special Event Permit Application: Davidson Wedding
May 27, 2017” dated February 7, 2017, be received for information and
discussion.
8.6
Approval of Expropriation and Vesting Notice (Report from CAO)
Recommendation: THAT, as the approving authority under the Expropriation Act
for the expropriation described in the Expropriation Notice dated
January 20, 2017 registered in the Victoria Land Title Office under
number CA5780245, the Council of the District of Tofino approve of that
expropriation.
THAT
the Corporate Officer be authorized and directed to, in respect of the
Expropriation Notice registered in the Victoria Land Title Office under
number CA5780245:
- sign and seal a Certificate of Approval in the form required under the Expropriation Act General Regulation;
- cause the expropriating authority and each owner to be notified in writing of the Council’s approval of the expropriation;
- cause advance payments to made to the registered owners as required under section 20(1)(d) of the Expropriation Act and serve on those owners a copy of all appraisal and other reports on which the advance payment is based;
- cause a Vesting Notice under section 23 of the Expropriation Act to be filed in the Land Title Office and a copy of the Vesting Notice to be served on each owner; and
- sign
and seal the Notice of Advance Payment and Vesting Notice, each in the
form required under the Expropriation Act General Regulation.
8.7
Committee of the Whole
Minutes: THAT the minutes of the Committee of the Whole meeting held January 30, 2017 be received.
The Committee of the Whole reports and recommends as follows:
Recommendation: THAT staff work with surfrider Pacific Rim to install a cigarette butt container in the District of Tofino.
Recommendation: THAT
the draft "District of Tofino Strategic Plan 2015-2018 Update" attached
as Appendix 1 to the report "Strategic Plan Update" dated January 30,
2017, be received for information and review.
Recommendation: WHEREAS
B.C. Reg. 438/81 ‘Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation’ enables BC
Assessment to split-classify two specific Short Term Overnight
Commercial Accommodation Properties (strata accommodation properties and
‘bed and breakfast’ residential properties) between Class 1 and Class 6
to reflect the dual residential and commercial use of these properties;
and
WHEREAS
the regulation does not capture residential properties that are also
used commercially for short-term overnight accommodation (known as
“short term rentals” or “vacation rentals”), creating a tax fairness
issue;
THEREFORE
BE IT RESOLVED that the Province amend legislation so that all
residential properties used for short-term overnight commercial
accommodation be eligible to be split-classified between Class 1 and
Class 6, and that classification methodology for short-term rentals be
developed in consultation with stakeholders.