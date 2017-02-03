Friday, February 3, 2017

Harold Monks Property Update

http://www.westerlynews.ca/news/411994156.html
Thursday, February 2, 2017

DISTRICT OF TOFINO REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING Council Chamber, Municipal Office 2017-February-07 at 10:00 AM AGENDA


DISTRICT OF TOFINO REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Council Chamber, Municipal Office
2017-February-07 at 10:00 AM

AGENDA





1.
CALL MEETING TO ORDER


2.
ADOPTION OF AGENDA


3.
ADOPTION OF MINUTES



3.1
Minutes of the Regular Council Meeting held January 24, 2017
Recommendation: THAT the minutes of the regular Council meeting held January 24, 2017 be adopted.



4.
PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS


5.
MAYOR'S REPORT


6.
DELEGATIONS



6.1
Delegation request from Ed Kry and Betty Wilson, Strata Council members, South Chesterman Beach Homes, regarding the Zoning Amendment Application of South Chesterman Beach Homes - 1383 Thornberg Crescent



6.2
Delegation request from Madelaine Kelly, Margot Theriault, Michael Frey, Tom Olson, The Shore Owners Group regarding the Zoning Amendment Application for The Shore - 368 Main Steet



7.
CORRESPONDENCE



7.1
Correspondence from Clayoquot Biosphere Trust regarding 2017 Biosphere Research Award



7.2
Correspondence from L.Hartzell regarding Short Term Rentals at The Shore



8.
REPORTS TO COUNCIL



8.1
Zoning Amendment Application - The Shore - 368 Main Street (Report from Community Sustainability)
Recommendation:
THAT the application to rezone “The Shore”, located at 368 Main Street, to allow Temporary Accommodation use be denied.



8.2
Zoning Amendment Application – South Chesterman Beach Homes– 1383 Thornberg Crescent (Report from Community Sustainability)
Recommendation: THAT the application to rezone "South Chesterman Beach Homes", located at 1383 Thornberg Crescent, to allow Temporary Accommodation use be denied.



8.3
Special Event Permit Application, Surfrider Pacific Rim Beach Cleanups (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
Recommendation:
THAT a Special Event Permit be issued for the use of beaches at Cox Bay, Chesterman Beach, Mackenzie Beach and Tonquin Park including public parking lots and access paths to organizers of the Surfrider Pacific Rim Beach Cleanups scheduled to be held monthly in 2017, including the following conditions:
         Proof of permission from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to use the foreshore.
         Provision of a certificate of insurance naming the District of Tofino as additional insured.

AND THAT the District support Surfrider Pacific Rim through the removal and disposal of collected material.



8.4
Special Event Permit Application, West Coast Weird Off (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
Recommendation: THAT a special event permit be issued for the use of the beaches at Chesterman Beach and Cox Bay as well as associated public parking lots and access paths to organizers of theWest Coast Weird Off event scheduled to be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 including the following conditions:
         Proof of permission from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to use the foreshore.
         Provision of a $500 refundable damage deposit.
         Provision of a certificate of insurance naming the District of Tofino as additional insured.
         Provision of an event safety and traffic management plan 14 days before the event.



8.5
Special Event Permit Application, Davidson Wedding (Report from Resort Municipality Initiative Services)
Recommendation: THAT the report titled “Special Event Permit Application: Davidson Wedding May 27, 2017” dated February 7, 2017, be received for information and discussion.



8.6
Approval of Expropriation and Vesting Notice (Report from CAO)
Recommendation: THAT, as the approving authority under the Expropriation Act for the expropriation described in the Expropriation Notice dated January 20, 2017 registered in the Victoria Land Title Office under number CA5780245, the Council of the District of Tofino approve of that expropriation.

THAT the Corporate Officer be authorized and directed to, in respect of the Expropriation Notice registered in the Victoria Land Title Office under number CA5780245:
  1. sign and seal a Certificate of Approval in the form required under the Expropriation Act General Regulation;
  2. cause the expropriating authority and each owner to be notified in writing of the Council’s approval of the expropriation;
  3. cause advance payments to made to the registered owners as required under section 20(1)(d) of the Expropriation Act and serve on those owners a copy of all appraisal and other reports on which the advance payment is based;
  4. cause a Vesting Notice under section 23 of the Expropriation Act to be filed in the Land Title Office and a copy of the Vesting Notice to be served on each owner; and
  5. sign and seal the Notice of Advance Payment and Vesting Notice, each in the form required under the Expropriation Act General Regulation.



8.7
Committee of the Whole
Minutes: THAT the minutes of the Committee of the Whole meeting held January 30, 2017 be received.

The Committee of the Whole reports and recommends as follows:
Recommendation: THAT staff work with surfrider Pacific Rim to install a cigarette butt container in the District of Tofino.
Recommendation: THAT the draft "District of Tofino Strategic Plan 2015-2018 Update" attached as Appendix 1 to the report "Strategic Plan Update" dated January 30, 2017, be received for information and review.
Recommendation: WHEREAS B.C. Reg. 438/81 ‘Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation’ enables BC Assessment to split-classify two specific Short Term Overnight Commercial Accommodation Properties (strata accommodation properties and ‘bed and breakfast’ residential properties) between Class 1 and Class 6 to reflect the dual residential and commercial use of these properties; and

WHEREAS the regulation does not capture residential properties that are also used commercially for short-term overnight accommodation (known as “short term rentals” or “vacation rentals”), creating a tax fairness issue;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Province amend legislation so that all residential properties used for short-term overnight commercial accommodation be eligible to be split-classified between Class 1 and Class 6, and that classification methodology for short-term rentals be developed in consultation with stakeholders.



9.
BYLAWS


10.
BUSINESS INITIATED BY COUNCIL MEMBERS


11.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS


12.
QUESTION PERIOD


13.
CLOSED SESSION



13.1
Recommendation: THAT the meeting be closed to the public pursuant to sections 90(1)(a)(b) and (c) of the Community Charter to discuss matters relating to:
         personal information about an individual who holds or is being considered for a position as an officer, employee or agent
         personal information about an identifiable individual who holds or is being considered for a municipal award or honour, or who has offered to provide a gift to the municipality or honor, or who has offered to provide a gift to the municipality on condition of anonymity
         employee relations



14.
RECONVENE FROM CLOSED SESSION


15.
ADJOURNMENT

February 7, 2017
Regular Council Agenda

Saturday, January 28, 2017

January 30, 2017 Committee of the Whole Agenda DISTRICT OF TOFINO COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING Council Chamber, Municipal Office 2017 - January - 30 at 6:00 PM

https://tofino.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/61437?preview=61438
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Airbnb Study

https://nested.com/index/2017/global?currency=usd
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Tofinonews Sewer Story From 2009

Friday Dec.11,2009

A group of concerned citizens met with Dale Wall, Deputy Minister for Community Services (formerly Municipal Affairs ) to see if something could be done to avert the approaching sewer crisis. It was a very positive meeting and it is hoped that Council and staff will work with constituents in a co-operative manner to get some acceptable grant applications in......Please lobby your council to make this a priority.....
Monday, January 16, 2017

Oyster Story From CBC

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/norovirus-oysters-vancouver-island-mainland-1.3938407
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Richmond to enforce ban on short-term Airbnb rentals

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/richmond-bans-airbnb-1.3930551
